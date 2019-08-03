शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   friends brutally murdered two farmers in kanpur, now truth comes

सोते समय दोस्ताें ने काटा किसान का गला, जान बचाने के लिए दूसरा भागा तो दी बेरहम मौत, ऐसे हुुआ खुलासा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 10:21 PM IST
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
1 of 5
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में चौबेपुर के खुजकीपुर गांव में खेत बटाई पर न देने की खुन्नस में दोस्तों ने ही मिलकर दोनों किसानों को मौत के घाट उतारा था। दोहरे हत्याकांड का खुलासा कर पुलिस ने शनिवार को पांच हत्यारोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। आरोपियों के पास से कुल्हाड़ी, फरसा, तलवार, बांका व डंडे बरामद किए। गबड़हा गांव निवासी विनीत उर्फ वीरेंद्र (35) व राजू कुरील (32) की मंगलवार रात खेत में रखवाली के दौरान धारदार हथियारों से हत्या कर दी गई थी।
