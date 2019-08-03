सोते समय दोस्ताें ने काटा किसान का गला, जान बचाने के लिए दूसरा भागा तो दी बेरहम मौत, ऐसे हुुआ खुलासा

{"_id":"5d45bb7c8ebc3e6cb370dc9f","slug":"friends-brutally-murdered-two-farmers-in-kanpur-now-truth-comes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d45bb7c8ebc3e6cb370dc9f","slug":"friends-brutally-murdered-two-farmers-in-kanpur-now-truth-comes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d45bb7c8ebc3e6cb370dc9f","slug":"friends-brutally-murdered-two-farmers-in-kanpur-now-truth-comes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d45bb7c8ebc3e6cb370dc9f","slug":"friends-brutally-murdered-two-farmers-in-kanpur-now-truth-comes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना स्थल पर पड़ी साइकिल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d45bb7c8ebc3e6cb370dc9f","slug":"friends-brutally-murdered-two-farmers-in-kanpur-now-truth-comes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते बिलखते परजिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला