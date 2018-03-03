शहर चुनें

डेरे की एक युवती ने जब पैसे लेने से इनकार किया तो...

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 08:51 PM IST
Forcibly trying to put the girl in car
1 of 3
यूपी में औरेया जिले के ककराही गांव के बाहर कबीले के डेरे एक सप्ताह से पड़े हैं। शनिवार शाम कार से तीन युवक डेरों के पास आए। आरोप है कि डेरे के पास ही युवकों ने बैठकर शराब पी। इसके बाद एक युवक डेरों की एक युवती को पैसे दिखाने लगा। कबीले के लोगों के विरोध करने पर युवक उनके साथ मारपीट करने लगे।


 
