PHOTOS: यूपी में बाढ़ का कहर घरों में घुसा पानी बेघर हुए लोग, हर पल के साथ बढ़ रहा मौत का खतरा

{"_id":"5d849bb48ebc3e93c202b4dd","slug":"flood-havoc-in-up-see-the-terrible-scene-in-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0922\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चित्रकूट में बाढ़ का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घरों में भरा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर चल रही नाव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राहत कार्य में जुटे डीएम एसएसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी में डूबे हुए घर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला