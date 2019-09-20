शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Flood havoc in UP, See the terrible scene in pictures

PHOTOS: यूपी में बाढ़ का कहर घरों में घुसा पानी बेघर हुए लोग, हर पल के साथ बढ़ रहा मौत का खतरा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 03:22 PM IST
चित्रकूट में बाढ़ का कहर
1 of 5
चित्रकूट में बाढ़ का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से सेंट्रल यूपी के कई जिलों में लोगों की जान पर बन आई है। चित्रकूट का एक गांव टापू में तब्दील हो गया है। जहां एक लड़की फंसी हुई है। ग्रामीण बेघर हो गए हैं। जन-जीवन पूरी तरह से बेहाल है। यूपी के हमीरपुर, चित्रकूट, बांदा, औरैया, इटावा, जालौन में कई गांव बाढ़ की चपेट में आ गए हैं।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
flood in up floot news kanpur kanpur news up news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बेबी फीडिंग रूम का शुभारंभ करतीं सांसद की पत्नी मधु बघेल
Agra

आगरा किला में मिलेगी 'मातृत्व' को छांव, 'बेबी फीडिंग' कमरे की सुविधा शुरू

20 सितंबर 2019

हत्या के बाद जांच करती पुलिस
Lucknow

लखनऊः प्रेमी ने घर में घुसकर प्रेमिका को मारी गोली, फिर उठाया ये खतरनाक कदम

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
लालकुर्ती क्षेत्र स्थित एक बेकरी में गंदगी के बीच जंग लगी प्लेटों में बनाई जा रही ब्रेड, बन और पाव
Meerut

ये तस्वीरें देख आप छोड़ देंगे पाव, केक और बिस्कुट खाना, यकीन नहीं तो जानिए इन बेकरियों का हाल

20 सितंबर 2019

मलिन बस्ती के बच्चों के साथ दुर्गेश त्रिपाठी
Lucknow

मलिन बस्तियों में शिक्षा का उजियारा फैला रहे हैं लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी के स्टूडेंट्स, देते हैं ये सीख भी

20 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
सीएसए विश्वविद्यालय
Kanpur

सीएसए में रैगिंग: बाल खुले रखने पर पीटा सिर झुकाकर चलाया, तंग आकर हॉस्टल से कूदी थी छात्रा

20 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

तस्वीरें: कश्मीर में आतंकी धमकियां हो रहीं बेअसर, निजी वाहनों से लोग निकल रहे सड़कों पर

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

भलेई माता
Shimla

हिमाचल के देवता: मुराद पूरी होने पर मां के मुख से निकलता है पसीना, रोचक है इसका इतिहास

20 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

यह पहली बार नहीं जब चिन्मयानंद पर लगे यौन शोषण के आरोप, पहले भी जेल जाते-जाते बचे थे

20 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को कैसे छात्रा के वीडियो ने पहुंचाया जेल, यहां पढ़ें तारीखवार कब क्या हुआ ?

20 सितंबर 2019

आरके सिंह भदौरिया
Agra

तस्वीरें: नए वायुसेना प्रमुख बनने की खुशी में झूमा गांव, बोले- हमाई छाती है गई छप्पन इंच की

20 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
तेजस एक्स्प्रेस
Lucknow

तेजस एक्सप्रेस का ट्रायल, अधिकारियों ने 110 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से दौड़ाई ट्रेन

20 सितंबर 2019

नकली पेट्रोल-डीजल का मामला
Meerut

तेल के काले कारोबार का पर्दाफाश हुए बीत गया महीना, लेकिन नहीं हुई टैंकों की खुदाई, अटकी कार्रवाई

20 सितंबर 2019

उन्नाव एचपी गैस प्लांट में इसी टैंकर में लगी थी आग
Kanpur

गैस बॉटलिंग प्लांट में आग लगने से ठीक दो घंटे पहले टैंकर चालक आरिफ का मोबाइल हो गया था स्विच ऑफ

20 सितंबर 2019

बारिश
Lucknow

दिनभर बरसा पानी, ऑफिस और स्कूला जाने वालों को हुई खासी दिक्कत

20 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

पहले कृष्णपाल सिंह के नाम से जाने जाते थे चिन्मयानंद, धीरे-धीरे ऐसे बने विशाल साम्राज्य के 'स्वामी'

20 सितंबर 2019

सैफ अली खान और करीना पटौदी में
Delhi NCR

जब सुबह की सैर के लिए पटौदी महल से बाहर निकले सैफ-करीना कुछ ऐसा था नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

20 सितंबर 2019

बाढ़ के चलते नहीं मिला इलाज बीमार युवक की मौत
Agra

चंबल ने मचाया हाहाकार: बाढ़ प्रभावित गांवों में इलाज न मिलने से युवक-युवती की मौत

20 सितंबर 2019

एफएच मेडिकल कॉलेज, एत्मादपुर, आगरा की आकांक्षा
Agra

दीक्षांत समारोह: हरियाणा की आकांक्षा पर बरसेगा 'सोना', मिलेंगे इतने मेडल

20 सितंबर 2019

भूख से तड़पती दिव्यांग बुजुर्ग महिला को खाने देने के लिए दिल्ली से आईं रश्मि
Kanpur

'अमर उजाला डिजिटल' में खबर देख बेसहारा वृद्धा की मदद करने दिल्ली से दौड़ी चली आईं रश्मि, कही ये बात

20 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद केस में अब सत्ताधारी नेता का नाम जुड़ा, छात्रा और उसके दोस्त से मिलने गए थे राजस्थान

20 सितंबर 2019

प्रयागराज में बाढ़
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः उफान पर नदियां, तेजी से बढ़ रहा है गंगा-यमुना का पानी

20 सितंबर 2019

परिवार के साथ् सोनाक्षी
Kanpur

यूके सरकार ने सोनाक्षी को दी 46 लाख रुपये की स्कॉलरशिप, अब लंदन स्कूल ऑफ इकोनॉमिक्स में करेंगी पढ़ाई

20 सितंबर 2019

चित्रकूट में बाढ़ का कहर
चित्रकूट में बाढ़ का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घरों में भरा पानी
घरों में भरा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर चल रही नाव
सड़कों पर चल रही नाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राहत कार्य में जुटे डीएम एसएसपी
राहत कार्य में जुटे डीएम एसएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी में डूबे हुए घर
पानी में डूबे हुए घर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

ह्यूस्टन: हाउडी मोदी के लिए तैयारियां पूरी, 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी

पीएम मोदी और अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप एक साथ एक मंच पर नजर आएंगे। ह्यूस्टन में होने वाले हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम के लिए पीएम मोदी शुक्रवार देर रात रवाना होने वाले हैं।

20 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:06

टाइगर श्रॉफ का ये लुक आपको भी कर देगा हैरान, ऋतिक को दे रहे स्मार्टनेस में टक्कर

20 सितंबर 2019

चिन्मयानंद 3:01

कृष्णपाल सिंह के नाम से जाने जाते थे स्वामी चिन्मयानंद, इसलिए तोड़ दिया था राजघराने से नाता

20 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की पूरी कहानी, कैसे किया राजनीति में प्रवेश

20 सितंबर 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण 1:41

घरेलू कंपनियों को निर्मला सीतारमण ने दिया तोहफा, कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स घटा

20 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited