भाजपा प्रत्याशी जयाप्रदा पर अमर्यादित टिप्पणी करने पर आजम खां को झटका, गंभीर धाराओं में एफआईआर दर्ज

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 15 Apr 2019 11:36 PM IST
आजम खां
आजम खां - फोटो : self
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में पहला चरण पूरा होने के बाद सपा नेता आजम खां ने एक रैली के दौरान भाजपा प्रत्याशी एवं बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री जयाप्रदा के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की जिसके बाद से यूपी की सियासत गर्मा गई है।
 
आजम खां
आजम खां - फोटो : self
महापौर प्रमिला पांडेय
महापौर प्रमिला पांडेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर में जयाप्रदा को हुआ जोरदार स्वागत
रामपुर में जयाप्रदा को हुआ जोरदार स्वागत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जयाप्रदा व आजम खां
जयाप्रदा व आजम खां - फोटो : amar ujala
जयाप्रदा
जयाप्रदा - फोटो : amar ujala
