भाजपा प्रत्याशी जयाप्रदा पर अमर्यादित टिप्पणी करने पर आजम खां को झटका, गंभीर धाराओं में एफआईआर दर्ज

{"_id":"5cb4c80cbdec2214161d718f","slug":"fir-lodge-on-azam-khan-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0930\u00a0\u0905\u092e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u090f\u092b\u0906\u0908\u0906\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महापौर प्रमिला पांडेय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर में जयाप्रदा को हुआ जोरदार स्वागत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जयाप्रदा व आजम खां
- फोटो : amar ujala
जयाप्रदा
- फोटो : amar ujala