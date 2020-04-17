जिगर के टुकड़े की उखड़ती सांसें न दिखें, इसलिए ढक दिया था चेहरा, सुसाइड नोट में लिखी ये बड़ी बात

{"_id":"5e9999e88ebc3e78b12b37bb","slug":"father-hanging-eight-year-old-innocent-son-and-hanging-himself-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0916\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0922\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरबंश मोहाल घटना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9999e88ebc3e78b12b37bb","slug":"father-hanging-eight-year-old-innocent-son-and-hanging-himself-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0916\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0922\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरबंश मोहाल घटना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9999e88ebc3e78b12b37bb","slug":"father-hanging-eight-year-old-innocent-son-and-hanging-himself-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0916\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0922\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरबंश मोहाल घटना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9999e88ebc3e78b12b37bb","slug":"father-hanging-eight-year-old-innocent-son-and-hanging-himself-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0916\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0922\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरबंश मोहाल घटना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9999e88ebc3e78b12b37bb","slug":"father-hanging-eight-year-old-innocent-son-and-hanging-himself-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0916\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0922\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हरबंश मोहाल घटना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला