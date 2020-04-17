शहर चुनें

Father hanging eight-year-old innocent son and hanging himself in kanpur

जिगर के टुकड़े की उखड़ती सांसें न दिखें, इसलिए ढक दिया था चेहरा, सुसाइड नोट में लिखी ये बड़ी बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 17 Apr 2020 05:47 PM IST
हरबंश मोहाल घटना
1 of 5
हरबंश मोहाल घटना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के हरबंश मोहाल की दर्दनाक घटना में हेमंत ने अपने मासूम बेटे का चेहरा कपड़े से ढक दिया था। इसके बाद उसे फंदे से लटकाया। वह अपने जिगर के टुकड़े की उखड़ती सांसें नहीं देखना चाहता था। इसलिए उसने ऐसा किया। हालांकि अभी सवाल बरकरार है कि आखिर हेमंत ने इतना बड़ा कदम क्यों उठाया?
kanpur news up news suicide news father hangs

