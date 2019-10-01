शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   fashion show night in kanpur 2019

बॉलीवुड गानों की तेज धुनों के साथ मॉडल्स ने रैंप पर लगाया फैशन का तड़का, एक पल के लिए थम गई हर सांस

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 09:18 PM IST
फैशन का जलवा
1 of 5
फैशन का जलवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इनरव्हील क्लब ने मंगलवार को कोकाकोला चौराहा स्थित कान्हा गैलेक्सी में ‘फैशन पैशन बाजार’ का आयोजन किया। इसमें आकर्षण का केंद्र रहा ‘इनरव्हील कानपुर सुपर स्टार- 2019’ फैशन शो।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
up news news in up fashion fashion show fashion show news ramp walk catwalk kanpur news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दिवाली हाट
Kanpur

नवरात्र और दिवाली के लिए सज गए बाजार, स्पेशल डिजाइनर कपड़ाें और ज्वैलरी ने मोह लिया मन

1 अक्टूबर 2019

कई लोगों ने किया रक्तदान
Agra

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन: रक्तदान कर महादानी बनें लोग, बोले- इससे बड़ा कोई पुण्य नहीं

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
Kanpur

जन्मदिन विशेषः राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के बारे में ये बातें आप नहीं जानते होंगे

1 अक्टूबर 2019

vande bharat
Delhi NCR

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेसः सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन से 4 घंटे पहले पहुंचेगी माता के दरबार, टाइमिंग से लेकर किराए तक जानें पूरा शेड्यूल

1 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
rain breaks record of 25 years monsoon will return in second week of october 41 percent less rain
Delhi NCR

अक्तूबर के दूसरे सप्ताह तक सक्रिय रहेगा मानसून, बारिश ने तोड़ा 25 साल का रिकॉर्ड

1 अक्टूबर 2019

डायलिसिस यूनिट में बेड के पास टपक रहा पानी, वहीं लगाई गइ बाल्टी
Lucknow

जानलेवा लापरवाहीः केजीएमयू की डायलिसिस यूनिट में संक्रमण का खतरा, शिकायत के बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं

1 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मिस दिवा यूनिवर्स वर्तिका
Lucknow

मिस दिवा यूनिवर्स बोलीं- क्राउन के लिए 24 घंटे में 48 घंटे की मेहनत करने को तैयार हूं, तस्वीरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

लोगों के लिए खोला गया डॉ. केके बिड़ला पार्क
Jammu

लोगों के लिए खोला गया डॉ. केके बिड़ला पार्क, देखें तस्वीरें साथ ही पढ़ें जितेंद्र सिंह का यह बयान

1 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
वाराणसी आईएमए परिसर में रक्तदान करते लोग।
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल के जिला अस्पतालों में अमर उजाला रक्तदान शिविर में पहुंचे रक्तदाता, महादान में लिया हिस्सा

1 अक्टूबर 2019

महात्मा गांधी
Delhi NCR

जब महात्मा गांधी को नहीं मिला था कन्याकुमारी के मंदिर में प्रवेश, छुआछूत नहीं कुछ और थी वजह

1 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
कैंसर वार्ड में एक बेड पर तीन मरीज
Agra

कैंसर रोग विभाग में एक बेड पर तीन-तीन मरीज, ऐसा है सरकारी स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था का हाल

1 अक्टूबर 2019

रक्तदान करते लोग
Meerut

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन: रक्तदान शिविरों में लोगों ने बढ़चढ़कर किया रक्तदान, देखें तस्वीरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
Kanpur

जन्मदिन विशेष: जानिए कितनी है राष्ट्रपति कोविंद की सैलरी, हैरान कर देंगे उनकी वीवीआईपी कार के फीचर्स

1 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला रक्तदान शिविर
Lucknow

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन की ओर से लगाए गए रक्तदान शिविरों में लोगों ने बढ़चढ़कर किया रक्तदान

1 अक्टूबर 2019

rare pics and memories regarding mahatma gandhi visit to shimla himachal
Shimla

बापू का इस शहर से रहा गहरा नाता, स्वतंत्रता संघर्ष के दौरान कई बार कीं यात्राएं, देखिए तस्वीरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Aqua Line Metro
Delhi NCR

इस मेट्रो की करेंगे सवारी तो प्लास्टिक कचरे के बदले मिलेगा शॉपिंग वाउचर और जूट बैग

1 अक्टूबर 2019

पूर्व बसपा एमएलसी हाजी मोहम्मद इकबाल का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

आखिर कौन है हाजी इकबाल, जो लंबे समय से सीबीआई के रडार पर, खनन माफिया के नाम से है बदनाम

1 अक्टूबर 2019

मां वैष्णो देवी धाम
Jammu

नवरात्रिः मां वैष्णो के दरबार में जाएं तो गुफा की इन 10 बातों पर जरूर गौर करें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

40 विद्यालयों के टॉपर्स किए गए सम्मानित
Agra

स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर: सम्मान पाकर खिल उठे मेधावियों के चेहरे, लिया यह संकल्प

1 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

रेलवे की सौगातः नवरात्रि और त्योहार के लिए शुरू की ये सात स्पेशल ट्रेन, जानें शेड्यूल

1 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह
Chandigarh

अमर उजाला मेधावी छात्र सम्मान: हरियाणा के सैकड़ों से अधिक होनहार हुए सम्मानित, देखें तस्वीरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

करिश्मा ठाकुर ने नामांकन भरा
Kanpur

कांग्रेस की करिश्मा ने जुलूस निकाल दिखाई ताकत, गाजे-बाजे संग तिलक हॉल से नामांकन के लिए निकलीं

1 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन का जलवा
फैशन का जलवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैशन का जलवा
फैशन का जलवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती मॉडल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैशन का जलवा
फैशन का जलवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रैंप पर मॉडल्स
रैंप पर मॉडल्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Bollywood Beats: दीपिका के रिपोर्ट कार्ड से लेकर कल रिलीज होने वाली फिल्मों तक, 5 खबरें

बॉलीवुड बीट्स में आपको कल रिलीज होने वाली फिल्में, दीपिका पादुकोण का रिपोर्ट कार्ड, रानू मंडल का वायरल वीडियो और बिग बॉस 13 के बारे में बताया जाएगा।

1 अक्टूबर 2019

samsung galaxy fold 1:33

Samsung Galaxy Fold first impression: देखें कैसा है सैमसंग का 1,64,999 रुपये वाला फोन

1 अक्टूबर 2019

watch business news in a click including TV price reduced by companies 3:04

त्योहारों में TV की कीमतों में हुई बड़ी कटौती, एक क्लिक में देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

गांधी 2:19

महात्मा गांधी की 150 वीं जयंती पर अहमदाबाद के छात्रों का कमाल, 150 शब्दों के साथ बनाई बापू की तस्वीर

1 अक्टूबर 2019

माहात्मा गांधी 4:56

महात्मा गांधी की खास यादों को संजो रहा है प्रयागराज का संग्रहालय

1 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited