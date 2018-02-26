बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a93c71e4f1c1bd34b8bae4e","slug":"fans-light-candles-to-pay-tribute-to-sridevi-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: चाहनेवालों ने कहा, 'हमारे दिलों में हमेशा जिंदा रहेंगी श्रीदेवी'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 02:13 PM IST
सोमवार को कानपुर में श्रीदेवी के प्रशंसकों ने अलग-अलग तरीकों से उन्हें श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए। किसी ने उनकी तस्वीर पर फूल चढ़ाए तो किसी ने मोमबत्तियां जलाकर श्रीदेवी की आत्मा शांति के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a93c71e4f1c1bd34b8bae4e","slug":"fans-light-candles-to-pay-tribute-to-sridevi-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93c71e4f1c1bd34b8bae4e","slug":"fans-light-candles-to-pay-tribute-to-sridevi-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93c71e4f1c1bd34b8bae4e","slug":"fans-light-candles-to-pay-tribute-to-sridevi-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93c71e4f1c1bd34b8bae4e","slug":"fans-light-candles-to-pay-tribute-to-sridevi-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a93c71e4f1c1bd34b8bae4e","slug":"fans-light-candles-to-pay-tribute-to-sridevi-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.