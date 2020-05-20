इटावा हादसा: एक साथ छह शव पहुंचे तो दहल उठा दिल, मरने वालों के घर में नहीं कोई दूसरा कमाने वाला, सभी के बच्चे छोटे

{"_id":"5ec4fc998ebc3e90602abbce","slug":"etawah-road-accident-news-in-hindi-big-road-accident-in-etawah-six-people-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091f\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u0939 \u0936\u0935 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0939\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के इटावा में बड़ा हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला