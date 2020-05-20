शहर चुनें

Etawah Road Accident News in Hindi: big road accident in etawah, six people died

इटावा हादसा: एक साथ छह शव पहुंचे तो दहल उठा दिल, मरने वालों के घर में नहीं कोई दूसरा कमाने वाला, सभी के बच्चे छोटे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Wed, 20 May 2020 03:59 PM IST
यूपी के इटावा में बड़ा हादसा
1 of 7
यूपी के इटावा में बड़ा हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के इटावा में मंगलवार देर रात बड़ा हादसा हुआ। हादसे में छह लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक घायल हो गया। जिसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार, इटावा जिले के पक्काबाग इलाके में हाइवे पर ट्रक ने एक पिकअप को टक्कर मार दी, जिससे पिकअप गड्ढे में गिर गया। हादसे में पिकअप सवार छह सब्जी विक्रेताओं की मौत हो गई। 
 
डाउनटाउन में पत्थरबाजी
Jammu

ध्वस्त हुए इस ठिकाने में ही था जुनैद, आतंकियों के मारे जाने के बाद डाउनटाउन में पत्थरबाजी

19 मई 2020

यूपी के इटावा में बड़ा हादसा
यूपी के इटावा में बड़ा हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
मृतकों की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
