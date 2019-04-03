शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   eight years old girl fell down in borewell in farrukhabad district

60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी मासूम, सेना के जवान बचाव कार्य के लिए पहुंचे, दुआओं का दौर जारी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 03 Apr 2019 05:33 PM IST
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
1 of 6
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में फर्रुखाबाद जिले के कमालगंज थाना क्षेत्र में दिल दहला देने वाला एक मामला सामने आया है। यहां खेलते समय आठ साल की बच्ची 60 फुट गहरे बोरवेल में जा गिरी। जानकारी मिलते ही पूरे गांव में सनसनी फैल गयी। ग्रामीणों ने घटना की जानकारी प्रशासन को दी। प्रशासन की सूचना पर सेना के जवान मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं। बचाव कार्य जारी है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
girl fell in borewell fell in borewell farrukhabad news up news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

lok sabha election 2019: bjp leader chandramohan thakur statement over anil sharma
Shimla

धर्मसंकट में अनिल शर्मा, भाजपा महामंत्री ने स्थिति स्पष्ट करने को कहा

3 अप्रैल 2019

सैम मानेकशॉ
Delhi NCR

भारत के पहले फील्ड मार्शल की जिंदगी के कुछ ऐसे रोचक किस्से, जिन्हें शायद ही जानते हों आप

3 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
lok sabha election 2019 congress mp candidate aashray sharma road show in mandi
Shimla

सत्ता संग्राम 2019: बेटे ने किया रोड शो, मंत्री पिता धर्मसंकट में, लॉन में काटते रहे घास

3 अप्रैल 2019

kumar vishwas
Delhi NCR

भाजपा में शामिल होने के बाद आसान होगी विश्वास की राह, ये हैं 3 वजहें

3 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
lok sabha elections 2019 sapna choudhary wont join bjp but will campaign for ayushman bharat yojna
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस के बाद भाजपा को भी सपना चौधरी का 'झटका', लेकिन पीएम मोदी की इस मुहिम का बनेंगी हिस्सा

3 अप्रैल 2019

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती
Shimla

पुलिस भर्ती: इस नंबर के बिना नहीं होगा आवेदन, इन बातों का भी रखें ख्याल

3 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Delhi NCR

बंदर ले गया बच्चा, दो घंटे तक करती रही गुमराह, झूठ का पर्दा हटा तो पैरों से खिसकी जमीन

3 अप्रैल 2019

BHU student murder case eyewitness tell incident in varanasi
Varanasi

चश्मदीदों ने बयां किया हत्या का खौफनाक मंजर, दोस्त बोले- आंखों के सामने चलाई गईं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां 

3 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
Chaitra Navratri 2019 during puja wear these color clothes all wish will come true
Dehradun

Chaitra Navratri 2019 : इन नौ रंगों के कपड़े पहन करेंगे मां की आराधना तो पूरी होगी हर इच्छा

3 अप्रैल 2019

kumar vishwas
Delhi NCR

तिवारी-विश्वास में डिनर डिप्लोमेसी खिला सकती है गुल, कुमार के भाजपा में शामिल होने की चर्चा

3 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
बीएचयू की चीफ प्रॉक्टर प्रो. रोयाना सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

जानिए कौन हैं बीएचयू की चीफ प्रॉक्टर, डेढ़ साल में दर्ज हुए कई मुकदमे

3 अप्रैल 2019

कुमार विश्वास
Delhi NCR

क्या आप से छूट जाएगा 'विश्वास' का साथ, पहले ही पार्टी छोड़ चुके हैं ये 9 नेता

2 अप्रैल 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

'श्रद्धा कपूर' का मुख्य सचिव के साथ हुआ गंधर्व विवाह, आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचीं मायावती, दिया नेग

3 अप्रैल 2019

रैली को संबोधित करते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Meerut

विपक्ष पर तल्ख हुए सीएम योगी के तेवर, अजित सिंह को बताया मुजफ्फरनगर दंगाइयों का पक्षधर

3 अप्रैल 2019

कश्मीरी बैट
Jammu

IPL ने किया कश्मीरियों को मालामाल, हर मैच में बोल रहा है यहां का बल्ला

3 अप्रैल 2019

lok sabha elections 2019 sapna choudhary kumar vishwas likely to join bjp soon
Delhi NCR

सपना चौधरी और इस कलाकार के भाजपा में शामिल होने की चर्चा, केजरीवाल को होगा नुकसान

2 अप्रैल 2019

गर्मी से लोग हुए बेहाल
Lucknow

यूपी में ड्राई वेदर कंडीशन एक्टिव, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- नरम हो सकते हैं मौसम के तेवर

3 अप्रैल 2019

गर्मी
Lucknow

बदल रहा है मौसम का मिजाज, इन प्राकृतिक तरीकों से रखें खुद का ध्यान

3 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

अखिलेश के बयान से आया सियासी भूचाल, योगी पर वार, कहा हनुमानजी की जाति बताने वालों से नाराज हैं भगवान

2 अप्रैल 2019

नामांकन के दौरान मुलायम सिंह यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव
Agra

मुलायम के पास नहीं है कार, बेटे अखिलेश के हैं कर्जदार, पत्नी के पास 7.5 किलो सोने के जेवरात

2 अप्रैल 2019

नरेश अग्रवाल
Kanpur

सपा पर अबतक का सबसे बड़ा सियासी हमला, नरेश बोले- अखिलेश कल का लौंडा, इसके बाद तो बहुत कुछ कह डाला

1 अप्रैल 2019

नरेश अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: नरेश अग्रवाल पर भारी पड़ा अखिलेश यादव को 'कल का लौंडा' कहना, अब सिर पर आई ये मुसीबत

3 अप्रैल 2019

मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.