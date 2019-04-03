60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी मासूम, सेना के जवान बचाव कार्य के लिए पहुंचे, दुआओं का दौर जारी

{"_id":"5ca49e5cbdec22141d19efa5","slug":"eight-years-old-girl-fell-down-in-borewell-in-farrukhabad-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947, \u0926\u0941\u0906\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ca49e5cbdec22141d19efa5","slug":"eight-years-old-girl-fell-down-in-borewell-in-farrukhabad-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947, \u0926\u0941\u0906\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ca49e5cbdec22141d19efa5","slug":"eight-years-old-girl-fell-down-in-borewell-in-farrukhabad-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947, \u0926\u0941\u0906\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ca49e5cbdec22141d19efa5","slug":"eight-years-old-girl-fell-down-in-borewell-in-farrukhabad-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947, \u0926\u0941\u0906\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
{"_id":"5ca49e5cbdec22141d19efa5","slug":"eight-years-old-girl-fell-down-in-borewell-in-farrukhabad-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947, \u0926\u0941\u0906\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ca49e5cbdec22141d19efa5","slug":"eight-years-old-girl-fell-down-in-borewell-in-farrukhabad-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947, \u0926\u0941\u0906\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मासूम 60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला