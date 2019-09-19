शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गैस बॉटलिंग प्लांट में आग लगने से ठीक दो घंटे पहले टैंकर चालक आरिफ का मोबाइल हो गया था स्विच ऑफ

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 12:43 AM IST
उन्नाव एचपी गैस प्लांट में इसी टैंकर में लगी थी आग
उन्नाव एचपी गैस प्लांट में इसी टैंकर में लगी थी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में 12 सितंबर को दही चौकी स्थित गैस बॉटलिंग प्लांट में आग लगने से दो घंटे पहले (सुबह 8 बजे) गैस टैंकर के चालक आरिफ का मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ हो गया था। पुलिस का दावा है कि जिस मोबाइल नंबर से गैस प्लांट के अधिकारी चालक से बात करने का दावा कर रहे हैं वह उसके घर का नंबर है। चालक का मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ होने के बाद अब तक खुला ही नहीं।

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
उन्नाव एचपी गैस प्लांट में इसी टैंकर में लगी थी आग
उन्नाव एचपी गैस प्लांट में इसी टैंकर में लगी थी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग की चपेअ में आकर और टैंकरों पर मंडरा रहा था खतरा
आग की चपेअ में आकर और टैंकरों पर मंडरा रहा था खतरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्लांट में आग के बाद मची तबाही
प्लांट में आग के बाद मची तबाही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग के बाद जले खड़े टैंकर
आग के बाद जले खड़े टैंकर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में एचपी गैस बॉटलिंग प्लांट में आग का मामला
उन्नाव में एचपी गैस बॉटलिंग प्लांट में आग का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एचपी के गैस बॉटलिंग प्लांट पर प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण
एचपी के गैस बॉटलिंग प्लांट पर प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
