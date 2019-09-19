गैस बॉटलिंग प्लांट में आग लगने से ठीक दो घंटे पहले टैंकर चालक आरिफ का मोबाइल हो गया था स्विच ऑफ

{"_id":"5d83a6b08ebc3e93d10090af","slug":"driver-mobile-was-switched-off-just-two-hours-before-the-fire-in-the-gas-bottling-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092c\u0949\u091f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u093f\u092b \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a \u0911\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव एचपी गैस प्लांट में इसी टैंकर में लगी थी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d83a6b08ebc3e93d10090af","slug":"driver-mobile-was-switched-off-just-two-hours-before-the-fire-in-the-gas-bottling-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092c\u0949\u091f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u093f\u092b \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a \u0911\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आग की चपेअ में आकर और टैंकरों पर मंडरा रहा था खतरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d83a6b08ebc3e93d10090af","slug":"driver-mobile-was-switched-off-just-two-hours-before-the-fire-in-the-gas-bottling-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092c\u0949\u091f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u093f\u092b \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a \u0911\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्लांट में आग के बाद मची तबाही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d83a6b08ebc3e93d10090af","slug":"driver-mobile-was-switched-off-just-two-hours-before-the-fire-in-the-gas-bottling-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092c\u0949\u091f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u093f\u092b \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a \u0911\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आग के बाद जले खड़े टैंकर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d83a6b08ebc3e93d10090af","slug":"driver-mobile-was-switched-off-just-two-hours-before-the-fire-in-the-gas-bottling-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092c\u0949\u091f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u093f\u092b \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a \u0911\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव में एचपी गैस बॉटलिंग प्लांट में आग का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d83a6b08ebc3e93d10090af","slug":"driver-mobile-was-switched-off-just-two-hours-before-the-fire-in-the-gas-bottling-plant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092c\u0949\u091f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0948\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0906\u0930\u093f\u092b \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091a \u0911\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एचपी के गैस बॉटलिंग प्लांट पर प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला