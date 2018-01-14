बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5b3ba84f1c1bae3f8b4d4c","slug":"do-not-give-account-information-on-this-number","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सावधान! इस नंबर पर न दें खाते की जानकारी, ऐसा न हो इनकी तरह आप भी..
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 04:44 PM IST
यूपी के उन्नाव जिलें में इन दिनों लोगों के पास एक फर्जी कॉल आ रही हैं। कॉल करने वाले बैंक खाते की जानकारी कर रकम पार कर देते हैं। लकी ड्रा के नाम पर भी जेब काटने की कोशिश हो रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5b3ba84f1c1bae3f8b4d4c","slug":"do-not-give-account-information-on-this-number","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b3ba84f1c1bae3f8b4d4c","slug":"do-not-give-account-information-on-this-number","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b3ba84f1c1bae3f8b4d4c","slug":"do-not-give-account-information-on-this-number","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b3ba84f1c1bae3f8b4d4c","slug":"do-not-give-account-information-on-this-number","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b3ba84f1c1bae3f8b4d4c","slug":"do-not-give-account-information-on-this-number","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.