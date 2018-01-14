बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ठंड बनी सितम हार्ट अटैक और ब्रेन स्ट्रोक से सात की मौत, बरतें ये सावधानियां
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 11:32 AM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में ठंड में हार्ट अटैैक की वजह से शनिवार को सात लोगों की मौत हो गई। 12 अन्य मरीजों की हालत नाजुक है। कार्डियोलॉजी अस्पताल में बेड फुल होने की वजह से तीन मरीजों को हैलट रेफर किया गया।
