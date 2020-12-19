यूपी: पत्नी के मायके जाने से नाराज युवक का शव पेड़ से लटका मिला, एक कान मिला गायब

{"_id":"5fde385a8ebc3e3d91333fd2","slug":"dead-body-of-a-young-man-found-hanged-from-tree","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवक का शव पेड से मिला लटका
मृतक के रोते बिलखते परिजन
पूछताक्ष करती पुलिस टीम
जांच करती फोरेंसिंक टीम
पूछताक्ष करती पुलिस टीम
