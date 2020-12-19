शहर चुनें
dead body of a young man found hanged from tree

यूपी: पत्नी के मायके जाने से नाराज युवक का शव पेड़ से लटका मिला, एक कान मिला गायब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Sat, 19 Dec 2020 11:05 PM IST
युवक का शव पेड से मिला लटका
युवक का शव पेड से मिला लटका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया जिले में पत्नी के मायके जाने से नाराज युवक का शव शनिवार को किशनी मार्ग पर नकेड़ी पुलिया के पास एक प्लाट में यूकेलिस्टक के पेड़ से लटका मिला। परिजनों ने काफी खोजबीन के बाद गुमशुदगी की शिकायत कोतवाली में दर्ज करवाई थी। शव का एक कान कटा होने से परिजनों ने हत्या कर शव पेड़ से लटकाने की आशंका जताई।
Trending Video

मृतक के रोते बिलखते परिजन
मृतक के रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताक्ष करती पुलिस टीम
पूछताक्ष करती पुलिस टीम - फोटो : अमर उजााल
जांच करती फोरेंसिंक टीम
जांच करती फोरेंसिंक टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूछताक्ष करती पुलिस टीम
पूछताक्ष करती पुलिस टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
