बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9ed2424f1c1b5e6e8b8da9","slug":"daughter-in-law-said-first-make-the-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0948\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बहू ने किया खुले में शाैच जाने से इंकार, बाेली बाहर जाने में लगती है शर्म
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 11:11 PM IST
अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म टायलेट एक प्रेम कथा की याद तिर्वा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ग्राम पंचायत टिड़ियापुर के मजरा खुरदैया में उस समय फिर ताजा हो गई, जब एक शहरी बहू ने शौचालय की मांग को लेकर खाना-पीना छोड़ दिया और खुले में शौच जाने से मना कर दिया। 6 दिनों तक शौच न जाने से उसकी हालत बिगड़ गई। ससुरालियों ने उसे उसके मायके कानपुर नौबस्ता भेज दिया, जहां उसका इलाज चल रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9ed2424f1c1b5e6e8b8da9","slug":"daughter-in-law-said-first-make-the-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0948\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9ed2424f1c1b5e6e8b8da9","slug":"daughter-in-law-said-first-make-the-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0948\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9ed2424f1c1b5e6e8b8da9","slug":"daughter-in-law-said-first-make-the-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0948\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9ed2424f1c1b5e6e8b8da9","slug":"daughter-in-law-said-first-make-the-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0948\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.