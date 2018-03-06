शहर चुनें

बहू ने किया खुले में शाैच जाने से इंकार, बाेली बाहर जाने में लगती है शर्म

daughter-in-law said first make the toilet
अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म टायलेट एक प्रेम कथा की याद तिर्वा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ग्राम पंचायत टिड़ियापुर के मजरा खुरदैया में उस समय फिर ताजा हो गई, जब एक शहरी बहू ने शौचालय की मांग को लेकर खाना-पीना छोड़ दिया और खुले में शौच जाने से मना कर दिया। 6 दिनों तक शौच न जाने से उसकी हालत बिगड़ गई। ससुरालियों ने उसे उसके मायके कानपुर नौबस्ता भेज दिया, जहां उसका इलाज चल रहा है। 
 
up news news in up toilet toilet in india indian states

