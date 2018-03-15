शहर चुनें

पहले ताे फेसबुक पर बनाई महिला के नाम से फेक आईडी अाैर फिर डाल दी ढेराें अश्लील फोटो 

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 07:36 PM IST
यूपी के उन्नाव जिले में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने अाया है। यहां एक युवक ने महिला के नाम अाैर फाेटाे लगाकर फेसबुक पर फेक आईडी बनाई। कुछ दिनाें बाद जब लाेग उस फेक आईडी से जुड़े ताे उसपर अश्लील फाेटाे वायरल हाेने लगे। 
 
 
