यहां से गुजरें ताे संभल कर, जरा सी चूक अाैर सिर धड़ से अलग

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 07:34 PM IST
फसलाें की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रयाेग किए जाने वाले ब्लेड वायर जानवराें के लिए ही नहीं इंसानाें के लिए भी जानलेवा हाे गए है। एक चूक अाैर अापका सिर धड़ से अलग। अाप जब भी खेताें के अासपास से गुजरें ताे संभल कर जाएं। 

 
 
