शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   one woman caught in kanpur runing sex racket

सैक्स रैकेट के शक में पुलिस ने मारा छापा, संदिग्ध हालात में मिली महिला

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 11:19 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
यूपी के कानपुर शहर में देह व्यापार का शक हाेने पर पुलिस ने एक घर में छापा मारा। वहां एक महिला अाैर कुछ पुरुष सदिग्ध हालात में मिले। पुलिस पूछताछ करने के लिए सभी काे थाने ले अाई। पुलिस काे शक है कि महिला देह व्यापार में शामिल है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sex racket sex racket busted crime crime news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

युवती के साथ कर रहा था बलात्कार तभी जाग गई उसकी 8 साल की बेटी

21 मार्च 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शर्मनाकः शैतान बनकर साधु ने किया बीमार लड़की से बलात्कार, भाई की हत्या में काट रही है जेल 

21 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

अकेले साे रही थी किशाेरी, माैका देख कमरे में घुस गया चचेरा भाई अाैर फिर....

21 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

बैंक में पाॅलिसी की किश्त जमा करने के बाद जैसे ही निकला ठेकेदार ताे ऊपर से गिरने लगा गंदा पानी

21 मार्च 2018

dead body
Dehradun

भाई ने ली भाई की जान, कमरे की हालत देख पुलिस कर्मियों के रोंगटे खड़े हो गए

21 मार्च 2018

13 साल के छात्र ने लगाया फंदा
Chandigarh

Pics: सेल्फी क्लिक की और फंदे पर झूल गया 13 साल का छात्र, मां को सुनाई थी आपबीती

21 मार्च 2018

More in Crime

chandauli
Varanasi

PHOTOS: यूपी पुलिस का ऑपरेशन एनकाउंटर जारी, पूर्वांचल में लूट के लिए कुख्यात बदमाश मारा गया

21 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

फाेन पर प्रेमी बन चाचा ने भतीजी को प्रेमजाल में फसाया फिर बनाया अपनी हवस का शिकार

17 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

छाेटे भाई की माैत के बाद उसकी पत्नी से बड़ा भाई करना चाहता था शादी अाैर फिर...

21 मार्च 2018

डकैत बाबुली काेल
Kanpur

इनामी डकैत दस्यु बबुली कोल ने अपने लेटर पैड के जरिए की कुछ एेसी मांग जाे पहुंच गई राजभवन

21 मार्च 2018

death due to compressor
Delhi NCR

कंप्रेसर के जरिये प्राइवेट पार्ट से भरी पेट में हवा तो फट गए युवक के अंदरूनी हिस्से, और फिर..

19 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

पांच मिनट में मैगी तैयार हाेने की गारंटी नहीं है पर 15 मिनट में तमंचा बना देता है यह शख्स

17 मार्च 2018

टावा एआरटीओ दफ्तर से पकड़े गए प्रदीप गुप्ता सहित अन्य को ले जाती पुलिस
Kanpur

28 लाख नगद, दो किलो सोना, दस किलो चांदी के साथ एआरटीओ में फर्जी कागजात बनाने वाले गैंग का भांडाफाेड़

19 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

भाई की हत्या में जेल जाने से पहले युवती के साथ साधु ने किया था दुष्कर्म, अविवाहिता हुई गर्भवती

20 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

बुअा ने 2 लाख में भतीजी काे बेचा, लखनऊ के जिस हाेटल रूम में उसे रखा गया था वहां कई लाेग अाते थे

19 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

मां की अांखाें के सामने छाेटे-बड़े ने मिलकर मझले भाई काे उतारा माैत के घाट फिर शव का किया यह हाल

20 मार्च 2018

firing
Dehradun

कैशियर और चपरासी को मारने वाला गार्ड निकला 'साइको किलर', फायरिंग के बाद बोला...

18 मार्च 2018

harassment
Varanasi

दहेज के लिए पति ने की हैवानियत की सारी हदें पार, पीड़िता ने SP से लगाई न्याय की गुहार

20 मार्च 2018

ghazipur
Varanasi

युवती से गैंगरेप कर हत्या, लाश की हालत रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली

18 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

चचेरे भाइयों ने शांदी का झांसा देकर किशोरी काे बनाया हवस का शिकार

20 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

प्रेमी के साथ भागने के बाद जब मिली पत्नी ताे पति ने शुरु की निगरानी अाैर फिर

17 मार्च 2018

सोनीपत लेक्चरर की हत्या
Chandigarh

...तो इसलिए स्टूडेंट ने कॉलेज में घुसकर लेक्चरर को दी मौत, अब हुआ असली खुलासा

15 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.