चंद रुपयाें के लालच में चाचा ने भतीजी काे बेचा, दाे साल बाद यूं मिले परिजन

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 12:19 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 4
चंद रुपयाें के लालच में चाचा ने रिश्ताें काे कलंकित कर दिया। अपनी भतीजी काे बेच कर उसने परिजनाें काे उसके लापता हाेने की जानकारी दी। दाे साल बाद किसी तरह शहर पहुंची किशाेरी काे उसके परिजनाें ने देख लिया। इसके बाद थाने में घंटाे हाई वाेल्टेज ड्रामा चलता रह। 

 
