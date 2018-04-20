शहर चुनें

अश्लील वीडियाे बनाकर संबंध बनाने के लिए किया मजबूर, विराेध करने पर सोशल मीडिया पर किया वायरल 

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 09:41 PM IST
यूपी के उन्नाव जिले में एक के बाद एक महिला अपराध के मामले सामने अा रहे हैं। बीजेपी विधायक पर लगे गैंगरेप का मामला अभी पूरी तरह शांत भी नहीं हुअा है कि एक अाैर महिला का अश्लील वीडियाे बनाकर साेशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया गया।
 

 
