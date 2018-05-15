शहर चुनें

छत पर साेते समय पत्नी ने कहा कुछ एेसा कि छत से तालाब में कूद गया पति

Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 08:29 PM IST
यूपी के घाटमपुर में पति-पत्नी छत पर साे रहे थे तभी किसी बात से नाराज हाेकर पत्नी नीचे उतरकर कमरे में साेने चली अाई। सुबह जब उसकी अांख खुली ताे उसके हाेश उड़ गए। उसके पति ने मकान के पीछे तालाब में छलांग लगा दी थी। जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला।

 
