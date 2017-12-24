Download App
जमीन के विवाद में हुअा 'खूनी खेल', पहले सगे भाई की हत्या फ‌िर चाची काे मार डाला

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 04:57 PM IST
double murders in uttar pradesh auraiya district

अाैरैया ज‌िले में द‌िनदहाड़े एक के बाद एक हुई दाे हत्याअाें से इलाके में हड़कम्प मच गया। पहले छाेटे भाई ने अपने सगे बड़े भाई की गाेली मार कर नृशंस हत्या कर दी। प‌िता की हत्या से बाैखलाये भतीजे ने चाचा की जगह चाची की धारदार हथ‌ियार से हमला कर माैत के घाट उतार द‌िया।

 

