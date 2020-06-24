यूपी: इस बात पर आगबबूला हुआ सिपाही, ताऊ को पीट-पीटकर मौत के घाट उतारा, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ef345b84e5c7b2bfd7f48ab","slug":"constable-brutally-murdered-of-uncle-in-etawah-up-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u092c\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u090a \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
मृतक की फाइल फोटो व मौके पर पुलिस बल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef345b84e5c7b2bfd7f48ab","slug":"constable-brutally-murdered-of-uncle-in-etawah-up-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u092c\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u090a \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef345b84e5c7b2bfd7f48ab","slug":"constable-brutally-murdered-of-uncle-in-etawah-up-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u092c\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u090a \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
हत्या के आरोपित अभियुक्तों को थाने ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef345b84e5c7b2bfd7f48ab","slug":"constable-brutally-murdered-of-uncle-in-etawah-up-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u092c\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u090a \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef345b84e5c7b2bfd7f48ab","slug":"constable-brutally-murdered-of-uncle-in-etawah-up-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u092c\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u090a \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
मौके पर मौजूद ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef345b84e5c7b2bfd7f48ab","slug":"constable-brutally-murdered-of-uncle-in-etawah-up-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u092c\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u090a \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
गली में हो रहा अवैध निर्माण कार्य जिस कारण हुआ बवाल, गई वृद्ध की जान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef345b84e5c7b2bfd7f48ab","slug":"constable-brutally-murdered-of-uncle-in-etawah-up-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u092c\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u090a \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
घटनास्थल पर भारी पुलिस बल मौजूद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef345b84e5c7b2bfd7f48ab","slug":"constable-brutally-murdered-of-uncle-in-etawah-up-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u092c\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0924\u093e\u090a \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला