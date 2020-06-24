शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   constable brutally murdered of uncle in etawah up, see photos

यूपी: इस बात पर आगबबूला हुआ सिपाही, ताऊ को पीट-पीटकर मौत के घाट उतारा, देखें तस्वीरें

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 07:28 PM IST
मृतक की फाइल फोटो व मौके पर पुलिस बल
1 of 8
मृतक की फाइल फोटो व मौके पर पुलिस बल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में इटावा जिले के बसरेहर थाने के दरोगा और सिपाही के सामने रजपुरा गांव में बुधवार को दिनदहाड़े अवैध निर्माण का विरोध कर रहे ताऊ को एटा जिले में तैनात उसके सिपाही भतीजे ने पीट-पीटकर मार डाला। आरोप है दरोगा और सिपाही के इशारे पर ही भतीजा और उसका भाई भाग निकाला।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
NDA: वो पांच एनडीए अधिकारी जिन्होंने अपने शौर्य व पराक्रम से रचा इतिहास
Click Here
विज्ञापन
murder news kanpur news up news crime in etawah etawah police crime news
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

crime360
Gorakhpur

बेटी की अंत्येष्टि के बाद पिता को 'जिंदा' दिखी 'वो', छूकर कहा- मेरी है पर मेरे लिए मर चुकी है

24 जून 2020

अपराधी ने सीएम की गाड़ी के पास से ली थी सेल्फी
Meerut

अंधाधुंध फायरिंग में हिस्ट्रीशीटर परमवीर घायल, सीएम योगी के दौरे पर हुई थी ये बड़ी चूक

23 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
crime360
Gorakhpur

मोहब्बत, कत्ल और फिर जेल, इस खूनी लव स्टोरी में हुआ था खतरनाक 'खेल', जानिए कैसे हुआ इसका अंत

23 जून 2020

UP ATS
Baghpat

Exclusive: एटीएस का बड़ा खुलासा, पढ़ाई की आड़ में पश्चिमी यूपी में आतंकी संगठन तैयार कर रहा था सलमान खुर्शीद वानी

23 जून 2020

नौकरी में बाधाओं से परेशान है तो कराएं बगलामुखी मंत्रों का सामूहिक जाप
Puja

नौकरी में बाधाओं से परेशान है तो कराएं बगलामुखी मंत्रों का सामूहिक जाप
कुख्यात परमवीर तुगाना का फाइल फोटो -बाएं
Baghpat

यूपी: गैंगवार में कुख्यात पर फायरिंग, गांव में फैली दहशत, फिल्मी अंदाज में वारदात को दिया अंजाम

23 जून 2020

पूर्व विधायक के खानदानी की गोली मारकर हत्या
Banda

यूपी: पूर्व विधायक के खानदानी की गोली मारकर हत्या, चबूतरे के विवाद में दबंगों ने अंजाम दी घटना

22 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जानकारी लेती पुलिस और विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ प्रहार कर युवक को उतारा मौत के घाट, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, तस्वीरें

22 जून 2020

मुठभेड़ में आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

जेल में मुलाकात, फिर कई बड़ी वारदात, अब मुठभेड़ में तीन गिरफ्तार, हिस्ट्रीशीटर ने खोला पूरा राज

22 जून 2020

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
विज्ञापन
Balram yadav murder
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस प्रॉपर्टी डीलर ने एकतरफा मोहब्बत में गंवाई थी जान, छह साल का बच्चा बना था गवाह, तस्वीरें

22 जून 2020

घायल लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए।
Ghazipur

यूपी के गाजीपुर में दो पट्टीदारों में खूनी संघर्ष, लाठी-डंडे और गोलीबारी में कई गंभीर

22 जून 2020

नौकरी में बाधाओं से परेशान है तो कराएं बगलामुखी मंत्रों का सामूहिक जाप
Puja

नौकरी में बाधाओं से परेशान है तो कराएं बगलामुखी मंत्रों का सामूहिक जाप
bijnor police, up police
Bijnor

अवैध हथियारों के सौदागरों की धरपकड़ में इस जिले की पुलिस अव्वल, 4 दिन में 10 तमंचा फैक्टरी पकड़ीं, 197 गिरफ्तारी

21 जून 2020

परिजनों से पूछताछ करते पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

प्रेमिका से मिलने गए प्रेमी की बेरहमी से हत्या, दर्दनाक है पश्चिमी यूपी की ये तीन वारदात, तस्वीरें

20 जून 2020

हरदोई में युवक की निर्मम हत्या
Hardoi

यूपी: गला काटकर युवक की हत्या, अलग-अलग दफनाए सिर और धड़, हत्या करने से पहले बना दिए गए थे युवक के सिर के बाल

18 जून 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Lucknow

दुबग्गा में मुठभेड़ : दो डकैत व सिपाही घायल, छह गिरफ्तार, बरामद हुआ सामान

18 जून 2020

सीसीटीवी में अपराधी कैद
Meerut

खाकी को खुली चुनौती... एटीएम को ऐसे उखाड़ ले गए शातिर अपराधी, 17 लाख की लूट से हड़कंप, देखें तस्वीरें

17 जून 2020

काकोरी में डकैती के बाद जांच करती पुलिस
Lucknow

दिनदहाड़े डकैतों ने पुलिसिंग के दावों की उड़ाई धज्जियां, परिवार को बनाया बंधक, लूट ले गए नगदी और जेवरात 

15 जून 2020

आरोपी जावेद
Meerut

जावेद ने उजागर किए कई हथियार सप्लायरों के नाम, भाजपा नेता की हत्या का कनेक्शन, रिमांड पर उगलेगा पूरा राज

12 जून 2020

मौकै पर जांच करती पुलिस, एनकाउंटर में घायल हुआ बदमाश
Lucknow

पुलिस और बदमाशों की मुठभेड़, दरोगा पर फायरिंग, बदमाश दबोचा

12 जून 2020

महिला कर्मचारी की मौत के बाद बिलखते परिजन
Lucknow

नगर निगम के डंपर ने महिला कर्मचारी को रौंदा, मौके पर ही मौत

11 जून 2020

सहारनपुर पुलिस ने एक गैंग के तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया
Meerut

बड़ी कंपनियों के नाम पर खेल, दिल्ली समेत इन राज्यों में फैला गैंग, सवा करोड़ का नकली माल बरामद, तस्वीरें

11 जून 2020

बदमाश गिरफ्तार
Meerut

लखनऊ लविश मर्डर केस: मिंडकाली हत्याकांड के पीछे थी बड़ी वजह, 75 हजार के इनामी बदमाश ने उगला पूरा सच

10 जून 2020

आरोपी शाकिब गिरफ्तार
Meerut

लव जिहाद मामला: खौफनाक थी वारदात, युवती का धड़ और हाथ काटकर किए थे अलग, ऐसे खुला झूठी मोहब्बत का असली सच

7 जून 2020

मृतक की फाइल फोटो व मौके पर पुलिस बल
मृतक की फाइल फोटो व मौके पर पुलिस बल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या के आरोपित अभियुक्तों को थाने ले जाती पुलिस
हत्या के आरोपित अभियुक्तों को थाने ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद ग्रामीण
मौके पर मौजूद ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गली में हो रहा अवैध निर्माण कार्य जिस कारण हुआ बवाल, गई वृद्ध की जान
गली में हो रहा अवैध निर्माण कार्य जिस कारण हुआ बवाल, गई वृद्ध की जान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर भारी पुलिस बल मौजूद
घटनास्थल पर भारी पुलिस बल मौजूद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited