Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Fatehpur ›   constable commits suicide after killing her husband

चुप हो लाल...अब न आएंगी मम्मी, मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय, बड़ी मुश्किल से बोतल को लगाया मुंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 01:58 AM IST
मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय
1 of 7
मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पांच माह का शिवाय, जिसने दुनिया में आने के बाद सिर्फ दो लोगों के साथ वक्त बिताया, वह उसकी मां रिंकी और पिता मनीष थे। लेकिन अफसोस वह अब इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं। बुरे वक्त के छोके ने इन दोनों का साया मासूम शिवाय के सिर से हमेशा के लिए छीन लिया।

शिवाय को पता भी नहीं है कि उसने क्या खो दिया है लेकिन वह इतना जरूर महसूस कर रहा है कि अब उसके पास मां का आंचल, मां की थप्पी और ममता नहीं है। मां की मौत के बाद तो उसे नींद नहीं है। सो न पाने के कारण उसे बुखार भी आ गया। गोपालगंज पीएचसी में इलाज कराया गया।
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय
मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय
दुधमुहे को दुलराते बाबा विश्वनाथ
दुधमुहे को दुलराते बाबा विश्वनाथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय
दुधमुहें को सुलाने की कोशिश करती दादी चंदा देवी
दुधमुहें को सुलाने की कोशिश करती दादी चंदा देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बड़ी मुश्किल से शिवाय ने बोतल को लगाया मुंह
बड़ी मुश्किल से शिवाय ने बोतल को लगाया मुंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुधमुहे को चम्मच से दूध पिलाती दादी
दुधमुहे को चम्मच से दूध पिलाती दादी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
