चुप हो लाल...अब न आएंगी मम्मी, मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय, बड़ी मुश्किल से बोतल को लगाया मुंह

{"_id":"5f5d2ad08ebc3e5e481c89b9","slug":"constable-commits-suicide-after-killing-her-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u092a \u0939\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0932...\u0905\u092c \u0928 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0921\u093c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e\u092f, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0924\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुधमुहे को दुलराते बाबा विश्वनाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मां के आंचल को तड़पा पांच माह का शिवाय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुधमुहें को सुलाने की कोशिश करती दादी चंदा देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बड़ी मुश्किल से शिवाय ने बोतल को लगाया मुंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुधमुहे को चम्मच से दूध पिलाती दादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला