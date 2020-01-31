गंगा आरती कर सीएम योगी बोले मां गंगा की कृपा से सफल रहा 23 बच्चाें को सुरक्षित निकालने का ऑपरेशन

{"_id":"5e33f60d8ebc3e4ae459d745","slug":"cm-yogi-said-operation-successful-by-the-blessing-of-mother-ganga-to-remove-23-children-safely","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e 23 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मां गंगा की आरती करते सीएम योगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अटल घाट पर गंगा आरती करते सीएम योगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा आरती के बाद सीएम ने किया संबोधित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा आरती एवं पूजन के लिए तैयार किया गया मंच
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा यात्रा को लेकर लोगों में दिखा गजब का उत्साह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला