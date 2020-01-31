शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   CM Yogi said, operation successful by the blessing of mother Ganga, to remove 23 children safely

गंगा आरती कर सीएम योगी बोले मां गंगा की कृपा से सफल रहा 23 बच्चाें को सुरक्षित निकालने का ऑपरेशन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 03:29 PM IST
मां गंगा की आरती करते सीएम योगी
मां गंगा की आरती करते सीएम योगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के अटल घाट पर गंगा यात्रा के समापन समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने लोगों को सम्बोधित करते हुए कहा कि जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी कानपुर आए थे तो उन्होंने संदेश दिया था कि गंगा को अविरल और स्वच्छ करने के लिए लोगो के साथ जुड़ें।

 
मां गंगा की आरती करते सीएम योगी
मां गंगा की आरती करते सीएम योगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अटल घाट पर गंगा आरती करते सीएम योगी
अटल घाट पर गंगा आरती करते सीएम योगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा आरती के बाद सीएम ने किया संबोधित
गंगा आरती के बाद सीएम ने किया संबोधित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा आरती एवं पूजन के लिए तैयार किया गया मंच
गंगा आरती एवं पूजन के लिए तैयार किया गया मंच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा यात्रा को लेकर लोगों में दिखा गजब का उत्साह
गंगा यात्रा को लेकर लोगों में दिखा गजब का उत्साह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
