सीएम योगी ने किया फोन, कहा सौरभ कुमार बोल रहे हो, खाते में रुपया आया कि नहीं, नि:शुल्क राशन मिला...

{"_id":"5ead834468c04a3fa24ff1e8","slug":"cm-yogi-called-said-saurabh-kumar-is-speaking-whether-the-money-came-to-the-account-or-not","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0930\u092d \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u094b,\u00a0\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902,\u00a0\u0928\u093f:\u0936\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएम योगी से माता पिता के साथ बात करता सौरभ कुमार
- फोटो : amar ujala
सीएम योगी ने की बात
- फोटो : amar ujala
सीएम योगी ने की बात ताे खुश हो गया परिवार
- फोटो : amar ujala
फोन में आया मैसेज दिखाता सौरभ
- फोटो : amar ujala