Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP Lockdown News in Hindi: see the condition of districts of up, Coronavirus news, UP Lockdown news

Lockdown in UP: सख्ती के बावजूद कहीं लॉकडाउन का पालन तो कहीं उल्लंघन, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 02 May 2020 03:21 PM IST
यूपी लॉकडाउन
1 of 5
यूपी लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती ही जा रही है। इसके बावजूद यूपी के कई शहर ऐसे हैं जहां लॉकडाउन का कोई असर दिखाई नहीं पड़ता। पुलिस की सख्ती के बावजूद लोग मनमानी करने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। वहीं कई जगहों पर लोग पूर्णतया लॉकडाउन का पालन कर रहे हैं। 


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
Crack करें एयरफोर्स X & Y ग्रुप | अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 500 रुपये की छूट
up news lockdown news coronavirus coronavirus news lockdown in kanpur

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
यूपी लॉकडाउन
यूपी लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
