CBI can investigate the brain of JE who sexually abused children

बच्चों का यौन शोषण करने वाले जेई के दिमाग की जांच करा सकती सीबीआई, घिनौना काम कर बनाता था वीडियो

मनीष निगम, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2020 11:22 AM IST
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
बच्चों संग यौन शोषण के मामले में जेल भेजे गए सिंचाई विभाग के जेई रामभवन की विकृत मानसिकता की तह तक जाने को सीबीआई ताना-बाना बुन रही है। सीबीआई टीम इसके लिए रामभवन के बचपन से अब तक साथ रहे करीबियों तक पहुंचने के साथ ही उसके दिमाग की जांच कराने की तैयारी कर रही है।
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
जानकारी देते जेई शशि कांत
जानकारी देते जेई शशि कांत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी जेई
आरोपी जेई - फोटो : amar ujala
जेई के आवास पर नोटिस चस्पा
जेई के आवास पर नोटिस चस्पा - फोटो : अमर उझाला
अवर अभियंता रामभवन
अवर अभियंता रामभवन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
