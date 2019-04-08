शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   candidates fill nomination for lok sabha elections 2019

अकबरपुर लोकसभा सीट से लड़ रहे राजनीति के बाहुबलियों का आज दिखेगा दमखम, भरेंगे जीत की हुंकार

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 12:32 PM IST
प्रसपा प्रमुख शिवपाल सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
प्रसपा प्रमुख शिवपाल सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
उत्तर प्रदेश की अकबरपुर लोक सभा सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी देवेंद्र सिंह भोले आज शक्ति प्रदर्शन के बाद अपना नामांकन भरेंगे। भोले का रोड शो उनके कानपुर स्थित आवास से शुरु होगा। अपनी जीत सुनिश्चित करने करने के लिए सभी प्रत्याशियों ने पूरा जोर लगा रखा है।
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
प्रसपा प्रमुख शिवपाल सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
देवेंद्र सिंह भोले भाजपा उम्मीदवार
सत्यदेव पचौरी एवं देवेंद्र सिंह भोले (भाजपा प्रत्याशी) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिवपाल यादव, महेंद्र सिंह यादव
जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए शिवपाल यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
