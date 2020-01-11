PHOTOS: हादसे की कहानी घायलाें की जुबानी, बोले टक्कर के बाद छाया अंधेरा फिर तेज धमाके के साथ लगी आग

{"_id":"5e18c4f48ebc3e87952b3d91","slug":"bus-accident-story-of-the-accident-spoken-by-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बस से कूद कर 21 लोगों ने बचाई जान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
झुलसे हुए युवक की पट्टी करती डॉक्टर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायलों को निकालते युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जलकर खाक हो गई बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूं धूं कर जलती बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग इतनी भीषण थी कि लाेग पास जाने में भी डर रहे थे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला