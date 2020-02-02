फर्रूखाबाद: रूबी को पीट पीटकर मारने में 300 लोगों पर मुकदमा, शामिल थी 20 गांवों की भीड़

{"_id":"5e36fe578ebc3e4b5251f1c4","slug":"300-people-sued-for-beating-ruby-to-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0300 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u0940 20 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
farrukhabad hostage case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36fe578ebc3e4b5251f1c4","slug":"300-people-sued-for-beating-ruby-to-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0300 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u0940 20 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36fe578ebc3e4b5251f1c4","slug":"300-people-sued-for-beating-ruby-to-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0300 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u0940 20 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36fe578ebc3e4b5251f1c4","slug":"300-people-sued-for-beating-ruby-to-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0300 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u0940 20 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया सुभाष
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e36fe578ebc3e4b5251f1c4","slug":"300-people-sued-for-beating-ruby-to-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0300 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u0940 20 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों की पिटाई से आरोपी सुभाष की पत्नी की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36fe578ebc3e4b5251f1c4","slug":"300-people-sued-for-beating-ruby-to-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0300 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u0940 20 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला