Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Kanpur › 300 people sued for beating Ruby to death

फर्रूखाबाद: रूबी को पीट पीटकर मारने में 300 लोगों पर मुकदमा, शामिल थी 20 गांवों की भीड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रूखाबाद, Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 07:23 AM IST
farrukhabad hostage case
1 of 6
farrukhabad hostage case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रूखाबाद के मोहम्मदाबाद में बच्चों को घर में बंधक बनाने वाले शातिर सुभाष की पत्नी की पीटकर हत्या करने के मामले में 300 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया है। इससे ग्रामीण चिंतित हैं। कोई कह रहा है कि 20 गांवों की भीड़ थी, पता नहीं किसने पीटा। वहीं कई ग्रामीण गांव में मौजूद न होने से सफाई देते नजर आए। 

 
farrukhabad hostage case
farrukhabad hostage case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया सुभाष
ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया सुभाष - फोटो : amar ujala
ग्रामीणों की पिटाई से आरोपी सुभाष की पत्नी की मौत
ग्रामीणों की पिटाई से आरोपी सुभाष की पत्नी की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
