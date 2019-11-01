युवा महोत्सव में सूफी नाइट के साथ चढ़ेगा बॉलीवुड गानों का रंग, कल से तीन दिनों तक मचेगा धमाल

{"_id":"5dbc342a8ebc3e93b77510d2","slug":"bollywood-songs-and-sufi-night-at-youth-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u091a\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शनिवार से युवा महोत्सव का आगाज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbc342a8ebc3e93b77510d2","slug":"bollywood-songs-and-sufi-night-at-youth-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u091a\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbc342a8ebc3e93b77510d2","slug":"bollywood-songs-and-sufi-night-at-youth-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u091a\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbc342a8ebc3e93b77510d2","slug":"bollywood-songs-and-sufi-night-at-youth-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u091a\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dbc342a8ebc3e93b77510d2","slug":"bollywood-songs-and-sufi-night-at-youth-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u091a\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला