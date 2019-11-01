शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Bollywood songs and Sufi Night at Youth Festival

युवा महोत्सव में सूफी नाइट के साथ चढ़ेगा बॉलीवुड गानों का रंग, कल से तीन दिनों तक मचेगा धमाल

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 07:12 PM IST
शनिवार से युवा महोत्सव का आगाज
1 of 5
शनिवार से युवा महोत्सव का आगाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छत्रपति शाहू जी महाराज यूनिवर्सिटी में शनिवार से शुरू हो रहे युवा महोत्सव की धूम रहेगी। तीन दिन चलने वाले महोत्सव में यूनिवर्सिटी और  25 डिग्री कॉलेज के करीब 1500 प्रतिभागी शामिल होंगे। पांच विधाओं में होने वाली 27 प्रतियोगिताओं में प्रतिभागी अपने हुनर का प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सेना भर्ती में रणबाकुरे मैदान में दौ़ड़ लगाते अभ्यर्थी।
Azamgarh

सेना भर्तीः पहले दिन आजमगढ़ के युवाओं ने दिखाया दमखम, 492 ने पाई सफलता

1 नवंबर 2019

टर्मिनेटर देखने आए अमर उजाला के पाठक
Lucknow

रिलीज से पहले टर्मिनेटर की नई सीरीज देख रोमांचित हुए दर्शक

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Agra

केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने दी मुलायम के गढ़ से अखिलेश को नसीहत, संघ पर बोलने से पहले जान लें...

1 नवंबर 2019

pollution in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-NCR: अब नहीं जागे तो भुगतने होंगे गंभीर परिणाम, इन पांच फैसलों से कम हो सकता है प्रदूषण

1 नवंबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
टीबी मरीज
Lucknow

टीबी चैंपियनों की कहानी बयां करती एक रिपोर्ट, बोले- पहले लोग हंसते थे अब लेते हैं सलाह

1 नवंबर 2019

छठ महापर्व
Lucknow

नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हुआ छठ महापर्व, घाटों पर दिनभर सजती रहीं सुशुभिताएं, तस्वीरें

1 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Many Cock death in Dehradun during driving Owner sent to jail
Dehradun

मुर्गों की मौत ने दुकान के मालिक को पहुंचाया हवालात, पहले नहीं सुना होगा ऐसा मामला, तस्वीरें...

1 नवंबर 2019

मूल मंत्र का जाप करते 550 रबाबी सिंह
Chandigarh

550 रबाबी सिंहों ने मूल मंत्र के जाप के साथ किया 550वें प्रकाश पर्व का आगाज, देखिए तस्वीरें

1 नवंबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
विज्ञापन
डांस करती टीवी अभिनेत्री आस्था अग्रवाल
Meerut

...जब टीवी अभिनेत्री के ठुमकों ने मचाया धमाल, तो यादगार बनी शाम, देखें तस्वीरें

1 नवंबर 2019

आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम
Kanpur

जुए के विवाद में किसान की पीट-पीट कर बेरहमी से हत्या, आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने पुल पर शव रखकर लगाया जाम

1 नवंबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
मास्क लगाकर आए विदेशी पर्यटक
Agra

हवा से खून तक पहुंचे प्रदूषण कण तो बढ़ सकता है दिल के दौरे का खतरा, बरतें ये सावधानी

1 नवंबर 2019

एयरपोर्ट पर कार व संदिग्ध लोगों की जांच करते सीआईएसएफ के जवान।
Uttar Pradesh

नई दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर संदिग्ध बैग मिलने के बाद वाराणसी हवाईअड्डे की भी सुरक्षा बढ़ी

1 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों से छठ पर मिलेगी राहत, सुरक्षा के लिए अतिरिक्त जवान व अधिकारी तैनात

1 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

घाटी में तीसरे दिन भी बंद रहे बाजार, कई जगह सुरक्षाबलों और प्रदर्शकारियों के बीच झड़प

1 नवंबर 2019

शाहरूख खान के साथ बैठी तेजाब पीड़िता फरहा खान
Kanpur

तलाक के बाद पति ने चेहरे पर फेंका था तेजाब, शाहरुख खान ने कराई सर्जरी

1 नवंबर 2019

ताजमहल के पास लगा गंदगी का ढेर
Agra

'कचरा' व्यवस्था: खूबसूरत ताजमहल के पास गंदगी का अंबार, शहर के अन्य इलाकों में यही हाल

1 नवंबर 2019

dtc free kejriwal
Delhi NCR

मुफ्त यात्रा की हकीकत जानने के लिए सीएम केजरीवाल ने किया बसों में सफर, ये सच आया सामने

1 नवंबर 2019

मकानों में आईं दरारें
Agra

मथुरा में फिर रहस्यमय ढंग से 12 मकानों में आईं दरारें, दहशत में स्थानीय लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

1 नवंबर 2019

जवाहर हत्याकांड
Prayagraj

जवाहर हत्याकांड:डेढ़ मिनट तक तड़तड़ाई थीं एके-47, देखकर कांप गई थी लोगों की रूह, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

1 नवंबर 2019

करतारपुर साहिब
Chandigarh

ऐतिहासिक करतारपुर कॉरिडोर बनने के बाद पाकिस्तान से पहली तस्वीरें आईं सामने, देखिए

1 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

कुछ किस्से बिटिया के भी...बाबुल का घर छोड़ते ही खत्म हो जाते थे यह अधिकार, अब मिली खुशी

1 नवंबर 2019

सरदार बल्लभ भाई पटेल की जयंती पर कचहरी के सामने स्थित प्रतिमा पर मार्ल्यापण करते युवा क्रांति के लोग।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: एकता के लिए लगाई दौड़, याद किए गए लौह पुरुष

1 नवंबर 2019

शनिवार से युवा महोत्सव का आगाज
शनिवार से युवा महोत्सव का आगाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां
युवा महोत्सव की तैयारियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

‘उजड़ा चमन’ बने सनी सिंह, दर्शक फिल्म को लेकर कर रहे टीका-टिप्पणी

सनी सिंह की फिल्म ‘उजड़ चमन’ सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज कर दी गई है। इस फिल्म को देखने के लिए सिनेमाघरों की तरफ फैंस रुख कर रहे हैं। सुनिए फैंस का क्या कुछ कहना है।

1 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 4:54

पीएम मोदी से मिली जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल, भारत और जर्मनी के बीच हुए कई समझौते

1 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 2:00

प्रदूषण से दिल्ली-NCR की सांसें घुटीं, EPCA ने घोषित की हेल्थ इमरजेंसी

1 नवंबर 2019

वीडियो से ली गई तस्वीर 3:02

जब जैकी श्रॉफ ने अनिल कपूर को मारे थे 17 थप्पड़

1 नवंबर 2019

business and tech news including LPG Gas cylinder price 3:02

लगातार तीसरे महीने महंगा हुआ रसोई गैस सिलिंडर, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

1 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited