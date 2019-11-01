जुए के विवाद में किसान की पीट-पीट कर बेरहमी से हत्या, आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने पुल पर शव रखकर लगाया जाम

{"_id":"5dbbeb9e8ebc3e93d76c68f4","slug":"farmer-brutally-beaten-to-death-in-a-gambling-dispute","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0924 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0935 \u0930\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम
पुल पर ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
पुल पर ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम
घटनास्थल पर परिजन व ग्रामीण
पथराव के बाद टूटा पुलिस वाहन
