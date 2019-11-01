शहर चुनें

जुए के विवाद में किसान की पीट-पीट कर बेरहमी से हत्या, आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने पुल पर शव रखकर लगाया जाम

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई, Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 02:32 PM IST
आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम
आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरदोई में अरवल थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम लालपुर निवासी रामपाल की जुआ खेलने की शिकायत करने से नाराज होकर 7 लोगों ने मिलकर पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी थी। गुरुवार को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को शव सौंप दिया गया था। शुक्रवार की सुबह परिजन व ग्रामीण शव लेकर कुसुमखोर पुल पहुंच गए। कुसुमखोर पुल पर शव रखकर जाम लगा दिया।

 
