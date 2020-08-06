एक ही रस्सी से लटके मिले दंपति के शव, चार बच्चों पर टूटा कहर, चीखता रहा मासूम- कब लौटेंगे पापा-मम्मी

{"_id":"5f2bf62d8ebc3e3d1458ca01","slug":"body-of-husband-and-wife-found-hanging-from-the-same-rope-in-jalaun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u091a\u0940\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e- \u0915\u092c \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e-\u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो दंपति राजू और रजनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्षेत्रियों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजू के घर पर रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला