सपा नेता के इशारे पर खेला गया खूनी खेल, भाई-बहन को गोलियों से भून डाला, एक साथ जलीं दो चिताएं

{"_id":"5e6f83b18ebc3ea4ae7fb986","slug":"bloody-game-played-at-the-behest-of-sp-leader-brother-and-sister-brutally-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e,\u00a0\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो) एवं जमीन पर पड़ी दोनों की लाशें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6f83b18ebc3ea4ae7fb986","slug":"bloody-game-played-at-the-behest-of-sp-leader-brother-and-sister-brutally-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e,\u00a0\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6f83b18ebc3ea4ae7fb986","slug":"bloody-game-played-at-the-behest-of-sp-leader-brother-and-sister-brutally-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e,\u00a0\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6f83b18ebc3ea4ae7fb986","slug":"bloody-game-played-at-the-behest-of-sp-leader-brother-and-sister-brutally-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e,\u00a0\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चप्पे चप्पे पर तैनात रही पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6f83b18ebc3ea4ae7fb986","slug":"bloody-game-played-at-the-behest-of-sp-leader-brother-and-sister-brutally-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e,\u00a0\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी सपा नेता कमलेश पाठक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला