सपा नेता के इशारे पर खेला गया खूनी खेल, भाई-बहन को गोलियों से भून डाला, एक साथ जलीं दो चिताएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 07:26 PM IST
मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो) एवं जमीन पर पड़ी दोनों की लाशें
मंजुल की बहन सुधा (फाइल फोटो) एवं जमीन पर पड़ी दोनों की लाशें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सपा नेता के इशारे पर दिनदहाड़े भाई बहन की हत्या कर दी गई। सोमवार को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद जब दोनों के शव घर पहुंचे तो कोहराम मच गया। दोपहर के समय गमगीन माहौल में शवों का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। शवों को देख परिजनों का बुरा हाल था। इधर परिजनों को ढांढस बधाने और शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करने वाले लोग अधिक संख्या में पहुंचे।

 
dispute in auraiya auraiya news crime news kanpur kanpur news up news samajwadi party samajwadi party leader kamlesh pathak kamlesh pathak mlc

