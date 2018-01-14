बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5b1e434f1c1be5408b4dc1","slug":"bjp-s-eyes-on-shiv-pal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940\u00a0\u092c\u093f\u0917\u0941\u0932\u0903 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बज चुका है चुनावी बिगुलः शिवपाल के दुर्ग पर बीजेपी की नजर, जुड़ी है ये प्रतिष्ठा
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 02:39 PM IST
यूपी के औरैया जिले में सहकारिता चुनाव का बिगुल बज चुका है। सपा व भाजपा इसे प्रतिष्ठा का चुनाव मानते हुए लड़ रही है।
