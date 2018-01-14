Download App
जान‌िए मकंर संक्रांत‌ि पर क्याें उड़ाई जाती है पतंग

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 10:04 PM IST
kite festival celebrated in india on makar sankranti
कानपुर के किदवई नगर स्थित ई - ब्लाक पार्क में छात्राओं ने पतंग उड़ाकर मकर संक्रांति पर्व मनाया। पतंगों में मोदी, योगी, बाहुबली, सिंघम, मोटू - पतलू, बेटी बचाओ, एक था टाइगर चित्रकारी व लिखे हुए फिल्मी नाम वाली पतंगें खूब उड़ी। मकर संक्रांति हिंदुओं का प्रमुख पर्व माना जाता है।


 
