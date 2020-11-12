शहर चुनें
बिकरू कांड: आठ पुलिस वालों की हत्या करने से पहले गलत नाम और पते से लिए गए थे 15 मोबइल सिम, जांच के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 12 Nov 2020 08:48 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
1 of 5
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसआईटी की जांच में बिकरू गांव व बिकरू कांड के मुख्य सरगना विकास दुबे से जुड़े ऐसे 15 लोगों के असलहा लाइसेंस और मोबाइल सिम लेने के मामले में बड़ा फर्जीवाड़ा सामने आया है। जिला प्रशासन के पांच पहुंची जांच रिपोर्ट में यह खुलासा किया गया है।
