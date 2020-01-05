शहर चुनें

behmai kand after 38 years verdict yesterdays ON phoolan DEVI bandit queen

बेहमई कांड: 38 साल बाद कल आएगा फैसला, बैंडिट क्वीन फूलन ने कतार में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों की हत्या की थी

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 09:01 AM IST
फूलन देवी
1 of 6
फूलन देवी
देशभर में चर्चित रहे बेहमई कांड की सुनवाई 38 साल बाद पूरी हो गई है। कोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित कर लिया है। कल इस मामले में कोर्ट अपना फैसला सुना सकती है। 38 साल पहले बेहमई गांव में दस्यु सुंदरी फूलन देवी और गिरोह ने कतार में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों की गोली मारकर सामूहिक हत्या कर दी थी। मुकदमे की सुनवाई के दौरान फूलन समेत 15 आरोपियों की मौत हो चुकी है।
phoolan devi behmai kand dacoit crime news up news court news
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
