बेहमई कांड: 38 साल बाद कल आएगा फैसला, बैंडिट क्वीन फूलन ने कतार में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों की हत्या की थी

{"_id":"5e1158948ebc3e87b67994d7","slug":"behmai-kand-after-38-years-verdict-yesterdays-on-phoolan-devi-bandit-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 38 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0932 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1158948ebc3e87b67994d7","slug":"behmai-kand-after-38-years-verdict-yesterdays-on-phoolan-devi-bandit-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 38 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0932 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1158948ebc3e87b67994d7","slug":"behmai-kand-after-38-years-verdict-yesterdays-on-phoolan-devi-bandit-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 38 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0932 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1158948ebc3e87b67994d7","slug":"behmai-kand-after-38-years-verdict-yesterdays-on-phoolan-devi-bandit-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 38 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0932 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1158948ebc3e87b67994d7","slug":"behmai-kand-after-38-years-verdict-yesterdays-on-phoolan-devi-bandit-queen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u092e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: 38 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0932 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930 20 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला