Shobhan Sarkar Death: अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़ी भीड़, उड़ीं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 04:40 PM IST
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विख्यात शोभन मंदिर के महंत विरक्तानंद सरस्वती बुधवार सुबह ब्रह्मलीन हो गए। महंत विरक्तानंद सरस्वती शोभन सरकार के नाम से विख्यात थे। बाबा शोभन सरकार ने बुधवार सुबह 5 बजे अपने आश्रम स्थित आरोग्य धाम अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली।



 
