Shobhan Sarkar Death: अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़ी भीड़, उड़ीं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ebbcd3d8ebc3e90695512ab","slug":"baba-shobhan-sarkar-last-rite-crowds-thronged-people-did-not-followed-social-distancing-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shobhan Sarkar Death: \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ebbcd3d8ebc3e90695512ab","slug":"baba-shobhan-sarkar-last-rite-crowds-thronged-people-did-not-followed-social-distancing-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shobhan Sarkar Death: \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ebbcd3d8ebc3e90695512ab","slug":"baba-shobhan-sarkar-last-rite-crowds-thronged-people-did-not-followed-social-distancing-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shobhan Sarkar Death: \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ebbcd3d8ebc3e90695512ab","slug":"baba-shobhan-sarkar-last-rite-crowds-thronged-people-did-not-followed-social-distancing-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shobhan Sarkar Death: \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ebbcd3d8ebc3e90695512ab","slug":"baba-shobhan-sarkar-last-rite-crowds-thronged-people-did-not-followed-social-distancing-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shobhan Sarkar Death: \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ebbcd3d8ebc3e90695512ab","slug":"baba-shobhan-sarkar-last-rite-crowds-thronged-people-did-not-followed-social-distancing-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shobhan Sarkar Death: \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा शोभन सरकार की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला