औरैया हादसा: बेटा बोला- गाड़ी मिल गई है पापा, अब जल्द ही घर पहुंचेंगे, अगले दिन आई मौत की खबर

{"_id":"5ec236bf8ebc3e904032e89c","slug":"auraiya-up-truck-accident-news-in-hindi-26-people-died-auraiya-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec236bf8ebc3e904032e89c","slug":"auraiya-up-truck-accident-news-in-hindi-26-people-died-auraiya-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec236bf8ebc3e904032e89c","slug":"auraiya-up-truck-accident-news-in-hindi-26-people-died-auraiya-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec236bf8ebc3e904032e89c","slug":"auraiya-up-truck-accident-news-in-hindi-26-people-died-auraiya-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec236bf8ebc3e904032e89c","slug":"auraiya-up-truck-accident-news-in-hindi-26-people-died-auraiya-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec236bf8ebc3e904032e89c","slug":"auraiya-up-truck-accident-news-in-hindi-26-people-died-auraiya-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ec236bf8ebc3e904032e89c","slug":"auraiya-up-truck-accident-news-in-hindi-26-people-died-auraiya-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला