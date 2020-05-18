शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Auraiya ›   Auraiya UP Truck Accident News in Hindi: 26 people died, auraiya news

औरैया हादसा: बेटा बोला- गाड़ी मिल गई है पापा, अब जल्द ही घर पहुंचेंगे, अगले दिन आई मौत की खबर

रवि वर्मा, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Mon, 18 May 2020 12:57 PM IST
औरैया हादसा
औरैया हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाड़ी मिल गई है पापा, अब जल्द ही घर पहुंचेंगे। शरीर में थकान बहुत है, गाड़ी मेंं ही आराम करने के बाद सुबह बात करेंगे। जल्द ही घर पहुंच जाएंगे। ट्राला में बैठने से पहले पुत्र ने अपने पिता से इन शब्दों में बात की थी। आज उसी पिता को अपने पुत्र की शिनाख्त करनी पड़ी। रविवार की देर रात दो अज्ञात शवों की भी शिनाख्त की गई और उनका पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद परिजनों के साथ घर भेजा गया।
road accident accident news auraiya accident kanpur news up news

