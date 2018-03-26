शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   akhilesh yadav statement about bjp government in amar ujala samwad

PHOTOS: अखिलेश यादव ने 'अमर उजाला संवाद' में दिए ये 10 बड़े बयान

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 02:49 PM IST
अमर उजाला संवाद कार्यक्रम में अखिलेश यादव
1 of 11
भाजपा में परिवारवाद भरा पड़ा है। हमने ये कहा कि डिंपल को चुनाव नहीं लड़ाएंगे। क्या भाजपा ये कहेगी कि वो परिवार में किसी को चुनाव नहीं लड़ाएंगे। ये बयान अखिलेश यादव ने सोमवार को कानपुर में आयोजित अमर उजाला संवाद में दिए।  इसके अलावा अखिलेश ने अपने 10 बड़े बयानों से भाजपा सरकार को कटघरे में खड़ा किया। 



 
akhilesh yadav statement akhilesh yadav amar ujala samwad bjp government samajwadi party

