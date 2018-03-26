बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: अखिलेश यादव ने 'अमर उजाला संवाद' में दिए ये 10 बड़े बयान
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 02:49 PM IST
भाजपा में परिवारवाद भरा पड़ा है। हमने ये कहा कि डिंपल को चुनाव नहीं लड़ाएंगे। क्या भाजपा ये कहेगी कि वो परिवार में किसी को चुनाव नहीं लड़ाएंगे। ये बयान अखिलेश यादव ने सोमवार को कानपुर में आयोजित अमर उजाला संवाद में दिए। इसके अलावा अखिलेश ने अपने 10 बड़े बयानों से भाजपा सरकार को कटघरे में खड़ा किया।
