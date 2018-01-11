बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ-अागरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर काेहरे ने बरपाया कहर, 13 वाहन भिड़े
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 12:16 PM IST
यूपी में कोहरे ने कहर बरपा रखा है। काेहरे की वजह से लखनऊ अागरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर हादसे थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। गुरुवार काे सुबह घना काेहरा हाेने के चलते एक के बाद एक 13 वाहन अापस में टकरा गये। हादसे में कई लाेग गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गए हैं।
