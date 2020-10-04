शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   After the arrest, the police claimed that Jai Bajpai had given the money and cartridges to Vikas Dubey

बिकरू कांड: गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस का दावा था कि जय बाजपेई ने विकास दुबे को पहुंचाई थी रकम और कारतूस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 04 Oct 2020 04:36 PM IST
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे का गुर्गा जयकांत बाजपेई बिकरू कांड से ठीक एक दिन पहले एक जुलाई को बिकरू गांव नहीं गया था। उसकी मोबाइल लोकेशन से यह पता चला है। एक जुलाई को उसकी लोकेशन बिल्हौर में थी जबकि गिरफ्तारी के वक्त पुलिस का कहना था कि जय ने बिकरू गांव जाकर कारतूस और दो लाख रुपये विकास को दिए थे।

 
kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

