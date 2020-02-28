दिल्ली हिंसा के बाद कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों में जुमे पर रहा अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस की नजर

{"_id":"5e5926818ebc3ef3a147fc35","slug":"after-delhi-violence-alert-in-13-districts-including-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 13 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u092e\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएए को लेकर तनाव के चलते अलर्ट रही पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुमा की नमाज के दौरान चप्पे-चप्पे पर रही पुलिस व खुफिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में भ्रमण कर पुलिस लेती रही हालात का जायजा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रोन से हुई निगरानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुमे की नमाज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला