दिल्ली हिंसा के बाद कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों में जुमे पर रहा अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस की नजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 28 Feb 2020 08:11 PM IST
सीएए को लेकर तनाव के चलते अलर्ट रही पुलिस
सीएए को लेकर तनाव के चलते अलर्ट रही पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा के बाद कानपुर सहित आसपास के 13 जिलों में जुमे की नमाज को लेकर कड़ी चौकसी बरती गई। मुस्लिम बहुल क्षेत्रों और मिश्रित आबादी में मस्जिदों के आसपास और प्रमुख चौराहों पर पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। जुमे की नमाज में इमामों ने दिल्ली में शांति और भाईचारा और शहर में अमन-ओ-अमान कायम रहने की दुआ कराई।

 
सीएए को लेकर तनाव के चलते अलर्ट रही पुलिस
सीएए को लेकर तनाव के चलते अलर्ट रही पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुमा की नमाज के दौरान चप्पे-चप्पे पर रही पुलिस व खुफिया
जुमा की नमाज के दौरान चप्पे-चप्पे पर रही पुलिस व खुफिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में भ्रमण कर पुलिस लेती रही हालात का जायजा
संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में भ्रमण कर पुलिस लेती रही हालात का जायजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रोन से हुई निगरानी
ड्रोन से हुई निगरानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुमे की नमाज
जुमे की नमाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
