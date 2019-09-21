बबुली और लवलेश कोल की मौत के बाद हर रोज नाटकीय ढंग से पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ रहे हैं गैंग के डकैत

{"_id":"5d866a778ebc3e017e52bf90","slug":"after-death-of-babuli-and-lavlesh-kol-the-gang-robbers-caught-by-police-everyday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0935\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u00a0\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092f \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0947 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बबुली कोल गैंग का सदस्य लाले पकड़ा गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d866a778ebc3e017e52bf90","slug":"after-death-of-babuli-and-lavlesh-kol-the-gang-robbers-caught-by-police-everyday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0935\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u00a0\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092f \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0947 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d866a778ebc3e017e52bf90","slug":"after-death-of-babuli-and-lavlesh-kol-the-gang-robbers-caught-by-police-everyday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0935\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u00a0\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092f \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0947 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डकैत बबुली कोल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d866a778ebc3e017e52bf90","slug":"after-death-of-babuli-and-lavlesh-kol-the-gang-robbers-caught-by-police-everyday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0935\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u00a0\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092f \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0947 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d866a778ebc3e017e52bf90","slug":"after-death-of-babuli-and-lavlesh-kol-the-gang-robbers-caught-by-police-everyday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0935\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u00a0\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092f \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0947 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बबुली कोल को मारने वाली टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d866a778ebc3e017e52bf90","slug":"after-death-of-babuli-and-lavlesh-kol-the-gang-robbers-caught-by-police-everyday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0935\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u00a0\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092f \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0947 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d866a778ebc3e017e52bf90","slug":"after-death-of-babuli-and-lavlesh-kol-the-gang-robbers-caught-by-police-everyday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0935\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u00a0\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092f \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0947 \u091a\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बबुली कोल की आखिरी तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला