बबुली और लवलेश कोल की मौत के बाद हर रोज नाटकीय ढंग से पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ रहे हैं गैंग के डकैत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 12:07 AM IST
बबुली कोल गैंग का सदस्य लाले पकड़ा गया
1 of 7
बबुली कोल गैंग का सदस्य लाले पकड़ा गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में कुख्यात डाकू बबुली व लवलेश के मारे जाने के बाद से लगातार गैंग के बचे सदस्य नाटकीय तरीके से पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ रहे हैं। सतना पुलिस टीम ने शनिवार की सुबह तीस हजार के इनामी डाकू लाले कोल को जिले की सीमा क्षेत्र से सटे मप्र के धारकुंडी थानाक्षेत्र के लेदरी के ही जंगल के पास से दबोच लिया है।

 
dacoit babuli babuli gabbar kanpur chitrakut
बबुली कोल गैंग का सदस्य लाले पकड़ा गया
बबुली कोल गैंग का सदस्य लाले पकड़ा गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत
बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डकैत बबुली कोल
डकैत बबुली कोल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बबुली कोल को मारने वाली टीम
बबुली कोल को मारने वाली टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत
डकैत बबुली कोल और लवलेश कोल की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बबुली कोल की आखिरी तस्वीरें
बबुली कोल की आखिरी तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
