बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इंतजार खत्म, यहां फिर शुरू होने जा रहा 167 साल पुराना 'आशिकों का मेला'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 07:35 PM IST
अपनी प्रेमिका को पाने के लिए सूत की रस्सी पर चलकर नदी पार करते समय जान गंवा बैठे जवां नटबली की याद में एक बार फिर ‘आशिकों का मेला’ तैयार है। बांदा की सीमा पर केन नदी और भूरागढ़ दुर्ग के बीच बने प्राचीन मंदिर दो प्रेमियों की याद दिलाते हैं। प्रेमी-प्रेमिका इस 167 साल पुराने मेले का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं। ऐसा कहा जाता है कि...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5a0e0a4f1c1ba83f8b4962","slug":"aashikon-ka-mela-going-to-start-in-banda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e 167 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.