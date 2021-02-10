शहर चुनें

छात्रा की हत्या: आखिर क्यों मौसेरे भाई ने मारी थी काजल को गोली, पुलिस को कई सवालों की तलाश

geetarjun gautam
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जौनपुर Published by: गीतार्जुन गौतम
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 01:22 PM IST
मृतक छात्रा, और जांच के दौरान पुलिस।
1 of 6
मृतक छात्रा, और जांच के दौरान पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के जौनपुर जिले में मंगलवार को एक बीए की छात्रा को गोली मारकर हत्या कर गई। पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर लिया है। वहीं, छात्रा के पिता ने तहरीर भी दी है, जिसमें उसके मौसेरे भाई को आरोपी बनाया है। देखें अगली स्लाइड्स...।
