दरोगा बेटे के होते हुए पल-पल मरने को मजबूर है अभागी मां, आप कर सकते हैं इनकी मदद

{"_id":"5dfe33b68ebc3e87a25b4c4e","slug":"police-man-mother-deep-trouble-in-heath-issue-can-u-help-her-please-dial-7081305428","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इलाज के अभाव में मौत से जूझ रही है दरोगा की मां।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe33b68ebc3e87a25b4c4e","slug":"police-man-mother-deep-trouble-in-heath-issue-can-u-help-her-please-dial-7081305428","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजपति देवी (85) इलाज के अभाव में बेड पर पड़ी हैं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe33b68ebc3e87a25b4c4e","slug":"police-man-mother-deep-trouble-in-heath-issue-can-u-help-her-please-dial-7081305428","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस घर तो पहुंची पर यह कहकर लौट गई कि जैसे सबने मां को छोड़ दिया तुम भी छोड़ दो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dfe33b68ebc3e87a25b4c4e","slug":"police-man-mother-deep-trouble-in-heath-issue-can-u-help-her-please-dial-7081305428","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0932-\u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जरूरत पड़ी तो हम उन्हें भर्ती कराएंगे: सीओ सलेमपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला