Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Gorakhpur › Intelligence agencies reveal, gorakhpur voilence preplaned to give massage to lucknow delhi

खुलीं परतें, प्लानिंग के तहत हुई गोरखपुर में हिंसा, ताकि दिल्ली-लखनऊ तक पहुंचे ये संदेश

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 01:35 PM IST
fbhyut
1 of 5
fbhyut - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर के नखास चौक पर शुक्रवार को जो हुआ वह अचानक हुई प्रतिक्रिया का हिस्सा नहीं था। इसे लेकर बाकायदा योजना बनाई गई थी। मकसद था देश की राजधानी दिल्ली और फिर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ के बाद मुख्यमंत्री के शहर से एक अलग तरह का संदेश देने का।

संदेश इस बात का कि नागरिक संशोधन कानून को लेकर कितना आक्रोश है। प्रशासनिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक खुद पुलिस और प्रशासन भी इसे कबूल कर रहा है। इसीलिए इस दिशा में भी जांच की जा रही है कि शुक्रवार को जो हिंसा हुई, वह सुनियोजित तो नहीं थी।
