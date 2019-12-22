खुलीं परतें, प्लानिंग के तहत हुई गोरखपुर में हिंसा, ताकि दिल्ली-लखनऊ तक पहुंचे ये संदेश

{"_id":"5dff23d28ebc3e87a76285c1","slug":"intelligence-agencies-reveal-gorakhpur-voilence-preplaned-to-give-massage-to-lucknow-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940-\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
fbhyut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff23d28ebc3e87a76285c1","slug":"intelligence-agencies-reveal-gorakhpur-voilence-preplaned-to-give-massage-to-lucknow-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940-\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff23d28ebc3e87a76285c1","slug":"intelligence-agencies-reveal-gorakhpur-voilence-preplaned-to-give-massage-to-lucknow-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940-\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff23d28ebc3e87a76285c1","slug":"intelligence-agencies-reveal-gorakhpur-voilence-preplaned-to-give-massage-to-lucknow-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940-\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में भी हिंसक प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dff23d28ebc3e87a76285c1","slug":"intelligence-agencies-reveal-gorakhpur-voilence-preplaned-to-give-massage-to-lucknow-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940-\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएए के विरोध में देशभर में क्यों प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला