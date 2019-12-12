सड़क पर फंसी कार तो गुस्साए विधायक, बोले-सब पर केस दर्ज कराएंगे, CM योगी को बताएंगे

{"_id":"5df27c608ebc3e882254b570","slug":"car-got-stuck-on-the-road-mla-warns-they-will-file-case-against-everyone-send-enformation-cm-yogi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर के विधायक डॉ. आरएमडी अग्रवाल की कार का पहिया घंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df27c608ebc3e882254b570","slug":"car-got-stuck-on-the-road-mla-warns-they-will-file-case-against-everyone-send-enformation-cm-yogi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
काफी देर हुई तो पहली बार पुलिस की मदद लेनी पड़ी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df27c608ebc3e882254b570","slug":"car-got-stuck-on-the-road-mla-warns-they-will-file-case-against-everyone-send-enformation-cm-yogi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस जीप से टोचन कर विधायक की कार बाहर निकलवाई गई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df27c608ebc3e882254b570","slug":"car-got-stuck-on-the-road-mla-warns-they-will-file-case-against-everyone-send-enformation-cm-yogi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निरीक्षण करने वाले गोरखपुर के विधायक डॉ. आरएमडी अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df27c608ebc3e882254b570","slug":"car-got-stuck-on-the-road-mla-warns-they-will-file-case-against-everyone-send-enformation-cm-yogi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रात में दुरुस्त कराई सड़क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला